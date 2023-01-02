With the Scrapping quater, taxpayers who are subject to pending tax payments can request the cancellation of penalties, interest on late payments and premiums

Among the many measures approved for 2023 with the manoeuvre, paragraphs 222 to 252 are of particular interest, which report the operational provisions intended for the implementation of the removal of the loads entrusted to the Agenzia delle Revenue – Collection (ex Equitalia) up to 1,000 euros. Next, he writes in a detailed article on www.tag24.it, the rules governing the Scrapping quater of tax bills.

With the Scrapping quater the taxpayers on whom the tax pending, may request the cancellation of penalties, default interest and premium. And, again, it is possible to obtain the elimination of expenses for late registration and of the additional sums relating to the provision of social security debts, as reported by fiscooggi.it.

By adhering to the Scrapping quater, taxpayers can take advantage of this benefit, on loads entrusted to the Tax Authority, falling within a particular period. In fact, the facilitation regards tax bills issued by theRevenue Agency – Collection from 2000 until 30 June 2022.

The taxpayer requesting the benefits of Scrapping quater is only called upon to pay the sums due as capital, reimbursement of the costs incurred for the advancement of the executive procedures and those relating to the notification of the deeds.

The payment of the facilitated settlement must be made by 31 July 2023. If necessary, it is possible to proceed with the payment of a single installment or by paying the amount due in at least 18 installments in installments.

If the taxpayer requests access to the Scrapping quater installment plan, he must consider that the first and second installments must correspond to 10% of the total amount, followed by the application of an interest rate to the extent of 2 percent annually. The payment of the first and second installment must take place within the dates of 31 July and 30 November 2023.

