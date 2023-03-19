Scrapping fee | Thousands of people exchanged their old car for an electric bike in a successful campaign – There is no new opportunity in sight

More than 70 percent of those who scrapped their car used the reward they received for an electric bike. During the campaign, more than 6,500 cars went to be scrapped.

Tentatively according to the report, the previous car scrapping reward campaign has fulfilled its mission: Finns who used the reward for electric bicycles have, based on the survey, replaced car journeys with cycling.

The goal of the campaign was to reduce emissions and renew the car fleet to be more energy efficient.

The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom sent a survey about the effects of the scrapping fee, which ended in 2021, to about 4,500 people who participated in the campaign. The response rate was over 30, which the leading expert Outi Shooter like it very much.

According to the shooter, the analysis of the answers to the survey is still in progress. The final results of the reward campaign’s effects will be ready at the beginning of June.

“Based on the preliminary results, it appears that the number of kilometers driven by car has decreased. When you leave the car at home and use the bike, it also has positive health effects.”

In order to receive the scrapping bonus, you had to scrap a car that was more than 10 years old, in use, and get a new low-emission car, an electric bicycle or a public transport ticket. More than 70 percent of those who took advantage of the reward scrapped their car and bought a bike.

A survey based on this, we will also find out what kind of cars were scrapped during the campaign and take a closer look at what kind of cars people bought with their reward. At the same time, the effects on the use of the car and thus on traffic emissions are evaluated.

It is already known that a total of 13 percent of those using the scrapping bonus purchased a fully electric car or a plug-in hybrid. This is about 60 percent of the cars for which the reward was used.

Numerically, the reward was used the most in Uusimaa and Pirkanmaa. In proportion to the population, North Karelia came first and Kanta-Häme came second.

“It is often thought that the best conditions for cycling are in big cities, but in the light of this report, it seems that even in smaller cities and urban areas, a bike can be an attractive alternative to a car.”

Ampuja says that, based on the report, thanks to electric assistance, the threshold for cycling is lowered, for example on work trips, when even longer and hilly trips go more smoothly than with a regular bike.

More than 4,600 e-bike buyers took advantage of the campaign's scrapping reward.

8 million euros had been allocated to the state budget for the campaign that started in December 2020. The money for the year-long campaign ran out in five months. A scrapping fee for the purchase of a new car was 1,000–2,000 euros, depending on the car’s power. The fee for acquiring a public transport ticket or an electrically assisted bicycle was a maximum of 1,000 euros. The previous scrapping reward campaign was in 2018. Then there was no possibility to purchase an electric bike with the reward. Source: Traficom

If the results of the scrapping campaign are positive, where will the new campaign stay? CEO of Traficom Kati Heikkinen says that for the new campaign a law has to be enacted, which is prepared in the ministry and approved by the parliament.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications tells HS that no new campaign is being prepared in the ministry and there are no decisions about possible future campaigns.

In the most recent scrapping campaign, modern technology was conspicuous by its absence. The applications were submitted to the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency, where the applications were registered and the information was saved in the system manually.

“We took them as manuals for processing each application one by one. Modern tools were missing, and because of that it was a painful campaign when people had to wait so long for a reward decision,” says Heikkinen.

The flood of applications was quite large. The funds for the campaign, which was planned to last a good year, ran out in five months. More than 6,500 applications were accepted.

“There hasn’t been a bike option at all in previous scrapping reward campaigns, and now that there was, it blew the bank.”

The last applications were only processed after months in the fall. You could have to wait up to seven months for the reward.

Heikkinen says that if the next scrapping premium money ever becomes available, modern tools will be used.

“It will be done a little more elegantly than the previous one. If it comes, we are better prepared and able to handle it.”