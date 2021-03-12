Venezuela, with a single presidential decree, plans to make solid waste management profitable, a task in which the country is completely behind schedule and that now, in the midst of the severe economic crisis, it aspires to solve by monopolizing the sector to convert “junk into foreign currency.”

This has been said by the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, after signing the decree that, he assured, seeks to generate resources for the “war economy” that the country has, in reference to the international sanctions that in the last five years have restricted the financial capacity of its Government.

The measure, now official, establishes that all material that can be recycled will be considered strategic and sets a period of 60 days for all this waste from public bodies to be made available. of the “Ezequiel Zamora Socialist Corporation”, which will centralize the business.

A man dumps unrecycled garbage on a street on March 4, 2021, in Caracas, Venezuela. Photo EFE

At the moment, it is unknown how the corporation, which did not respond to several requests for information made by Efe, will manage the waste and how the funds obtained will be distributed, if the result of its work is as expected by the Government.

Suspicion

Under this new scheme, Venezuela will promote waste processing like never before and, although the idea sounds ambitious from an ecological point of view, generates “suspicion” that the Executive monopolizes this activity, or at least that’s how the professor and researcher Luisa Villalba considers it.

Centralize “all this is to make it more difficult than recycling can be given in Venezuela, “the engineer tells Efe, after insisting that the use of solid waste is a task of” shared responsibilities “that inexorably includes the private business sector.

So, he explains, it is worrying that right now, when Venezuela accumulates seven years of economic recession and thousands of companies have closed or are ruined, the Government forces all that junk to be transferred to a single corporation, which will be accountable only to the Executive Vice Presidency.

External view of a “Chivera”, a place where spare parts for old cars are obtained, on March 4, 2021, in Caracas (Venezuela). Photo EFE

“I question the transparency of that management,” says the expert, backed by the fact that Venezuela it is the country that is perceived as the most corrupt in America, according to estimates by the organization Transparency International.

Concern

Meanwhile, the economist Juan Delgado, an expert in circular economy, remarks that in Venezuela “there is no certain concern about the issue of solid waste”, practically to no extentTherefore, according to unofficial estimates, the country uses less than 10% of what it could recycle.

The rest, tons of organic waste and materials such as iron, aluminum, plastic, glass, cardboard and paper, accumulates in numerous final disposal sites, among which are rivers and seas, and causes damage to the health of thousands of citizens.

Although the country has legislation on garbage management, Delgado continues, there are no regulations specifying ways of reusing waste or establishing sanctions for those who do not comply with the rules.

The economist and the researcher coincide in pointing out that in order to make recycling stand out in Venezuela, until it becomes a new normal in every home, it is necessary to involve the governments of the 335 municipalities of the country that, until now, they have no experience in this regard.

Initiative

Villalba, who has been working for a greener country for more than 20 years, insists that “any initiative is little”In Venezuela, “there is still a lot to do” and, in addition, there are more and more citizens who are frustrated when trying to make better use of waste “and have no response” from the public power.

Although society can add independently, the researcher points out, coordination with local governments and private companies is urgent to start a cycle that converts waste into raw material and, therefore, ecosystems are less exploited in the country, which has one of the greatest biodiversity on the planet.

Delgado, for his part, recalls that for societies “it is much more effective to invest in recycling than not to do so”, since proper waste management reduces public health costs that it would not have to attend to, as it does today, diseases linked to poverty and the proximity of communities with contaminated environments.

A man dumps unrecycled garbage on a street on March 4, 2021, in Caracas, Venezuela. Photo EFE

In addition, experts point out, the State must generate incentives for everyone and decentralize the recycling business so that, through competition, an environmental furor is produced in the country.

One of those organizations that five years ago joined the green wave in Venezuela is Multirecicla, a private company that helps clean beaches and in the free collection of classified waste in some communities, to later turn them into raw material.

And, although so far the profitability is nil, the company clings to the recycling apostolate and is adding alliances such as the one it sealed this month with the Caracas municipality of Chacao, where they began to hold monthly days to collect classified waste, an idea with the one they hope to conquer the citizens.

Hector Pereira. EFE Agency

