Thousands of migrants without documents, most of them sub-Saharan, walk the streets of this Spanish city looking for recyclable metal and electronic waste. More than a fifth of the scrap that is recycled in Catalonia comes from their hands, but their work, which could be considered essential, is not valued. They are the most vulnerable link in a sector that moves millions of euros, 1% of Spanish GDP. Some voices call for its formalization, as has happened with waste pickers in some Latin American cities.

On June 27, 2006, Karim, “the most famous”, as he calls himself, left in a boat from the Senegalese area of ​​Kasamansa, in the south of the African country. On its way to Europe, the boat spent 15 days at sea until it reached the Canary coast of Tenerife. There he began a journey through detention centers for foreigners and various Spanish cities that ended in Barcelona, ​​where he finally settled.

When he arrived in Barcelona, ​​Karim started collecting scrap metal. It is the only job you can do without documents: “Before stealing we prefer to do this,” he says. The work consists of spending more than 12 hours a day to travel up to 30 kilometers dragging a supermarket cart that can weigh 300 kilos. Everything to win five, ten or 15 euros (between six and 18 dollars). No more.

Karim says that in 2006 you could live off scrap because there weren’t many people collecting. Today there are thousands of informal waste pickers who collect on the streets of Barcelona, ​​most of them sub-Saharan immigrants without papers who, like Karim, came to Europe in search of a better life. Everyone sees them and yet they are invisible.

Karim is a 43-year-old Senegalese who arrived in Spain in 2006 on a tortuous journey across the sea. He started out collecting scrap metal on the street and today he has his own junkyard. © Judit Alonso

For Federico Demaria, professor of Political Ecology at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​the collection of recyclable waste is an essential job but nobody wants to recognize it. “If it weren’t for informal recyclers, a lot of scrap would go to the landfill, so they are a clear player in the circular economy. The recyclers provide a service to society and an environmental service by recycling that they do for free ”, points out the expert in informal recycling in the world. “Private companies charge from the Administration to collect, transport and recycle these materials; while informal recyclers do something similar without charging anything from the State ”.

Demaria, together with a team from her university, leads a research project on informal waste pickers in the Catalan capital, about whom, she says, very little is known. “We don’t know how many recyclers there are or how much material they collect. Neither is their economic contribution for the work they do, but it is not difficult to imagine that if there are thousands and they collect thousands of tons of material a day, that material has a price. And doing a simple multiplication, we would be talking about a few million euros ”, he points out.

Little use of waste

3,239,336 inhabitants live in Barcelona and its metropolitan area. Each one generated an average of 445 kilos of garbage in 2017, according to data from the Waste Management of the Barcelona Metropolitan Area (AMB). Of these, 90% could be recycled or reused, but the Catalan Waste Agency points out that only 35% is used: one in every three kilos. Far from the recycling targets set by the European Union, to reach 50% in 2020 and 65% in 2030.

The Catalan model of selective collection has five containers in each block to deposit waste separately: plastic, glass, paper, organic and the so-called “rest”, where everything that cannot be recycled is deposited. There are also so-called fixed green points and mobile green points, where citizens must take waste for which there is no home collection system or specific containers. These are electronic objects, metals, light bulbs, paints, mattresses, clothes, etc.

The recyclers find most of the recyclable material next to the city’s garbage containers after being disposed of by the citizens. © Javier Sulé

Between 2013 and 2017, 344 million tons of scrap metal were collected in these equipment, according to 2018 statistics from the AMB. And for the most voluminous waste, citizens have another option: the so-called “Junk Day”. Once a week, depending on the neighborhood, residents can leave furniture and mattresses on the street for a municipal truck to pick them up. It is a very profitable day for waste pickers in general, who tend to be attentive to everything that is left outside before the city hall truck passes by.

Something that happens especially since the economic crisis of 2008, where many people were left without jobs and also began to search the streets for something to sell.