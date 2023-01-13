Scrap consumption in Russia in the production of steel in 2022 fell by 25 percent

Last year, the consumption of ferrous scrap, which is used for steel smelting, decreased by 25 percent, to 19.9 million tons, and scrap procurement – by 32 percent, to 20.4 million tons. About this with reference to the data of the association of Russian scrap collectors “Ruslom.com” write “Vedomosti”.

Association director Viktor Kovshevny explained the sharp drop by a decrease in the share of smelting using scrap, as well as a general reduction in production. He also recalled that the duties increased at the beginning of the year, coupled with an increase in the cost of chartering ships and transshipment in ports, are practically blocking exports.

The World Steel Association has calculated that from January to November 2022, steel production in Russia decreased by seven percent. This was led by sanctions that blocked the premium European market, and a reorientation to the east, where sales often had to be made at a loss.

A source in one of the largest steel companies confirmed that falling prices for steel products and a smaller decline in prices for scrap forced other raw materials to be used instead. An interlocutor from another company in the industry pointed out that scrap was replaced with cast iron, insofar as this made it possible to save money.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Viktor Yevtukhov refused to link the sharp increase in duties in January last year and the decline in scrap collection. At the same time, he pointed out that export restrictions with the help of duties helped reduce scrap prices in the domestic market by a third – from 29.1 thousand rubles per ton to 19.3 thousand.

Related materials:

Sergei Grishunin, director of the NRA rating service, noted that scrap collectors are extremely sensitive to prices for their products. After all, when the cost of scrap falls, you have to pay less to the population, which means that the fees do not even pay off the rental of transport. According to him, export prices could support the industry, but restrictions and a strong ruble did not allow market participants to take advantage of the situation, and the fee had to be reduced.

The NRA expects a slight increase in scrap collection in 2023, up to 21 million tons, if the ruble weakens, which will make exports easier. Ruslom.com, on the other hand, predicts a further drop in the indicator – to 20.1 million tons, as well as a sharper decrease in consumption – by six percent, to 18.7 million tons.

Scrap collectors warned about problems following the results of the last year in April. However, the government, which decided in September 2021 to fight rising prices for building materials by lowering scrap prices, has not changed its plans.