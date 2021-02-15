Yesterday, a fire broke out in a scrap in the sixth industrial area in Sharjah, and firefighting teams managed to control the fire, but no injuries were reported.

The General Department of Civil Defense in Sharjah confirmed that it received a notification to the operations room at around 12:28 pm yesterday, stating that a fire accident occurred in the sixth industrial zone, and immediately fire trucks moved and the fire was dealt with, and the fire was controlled and not extended to the shops Neighboring.

She pointed out that the fire was brought under control at around 1:50 pm without any injuries, and the cooling process was completed and the site was handed over to the concerned authorities to determine the cause of the accident.





