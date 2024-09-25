Scrambling | Police: Arrested protesters may have to spend the night in the tube

Messing around|Punishment for vandalizing the House of Parliament may include daily fines or imprisonment.

25.9. 14:38 | Updated 25.9. 19:41

Wednesday morning The protesters who knocked over the pillars of the parliament building are still in police custody. Director of investigations Jari Korkalainen The Helsinki police say that the hearings of the arrested protesters are just beginning.

It is therefore possible that they will be detained overnight, says Korkalainen.

The police suspect ten people of aggravated damage. In addition, it will be determined whether there is reason to suspect an assembly violation in the demonstration.

At issue it is not the first time that a demonstration has been organized at the main doors of the Parliament. In connection with the climate protest organized in March 2019, eight protesters climbed the columns of the Parliament building using harnesses.

Those who climbed the poles were sentenced to 30 days’ daily fines in Helsinki district court for violating public peace.

According to the court, the act did not damage the structures of the House of Parliament. However, the act made it difficult for the building’s staff to work normally, as the main doors were out of use for several hours due to the protest.

Last in July, five masked people smeared the main doors of the State Council Castle with red paint at night.

The police have said that they are investigating the matter as an act of vandalism. Leading expert of the preparedness unit and security group of the Government Office Juha Pallaspuro according to the estimate, blood or a mixture of blood and water was used in the act.

Parliament House vandalism is investigated under a more serious crime title than the summer case, i.e. as gross damage.

According to the law, an egregious form of act can be considered when it causes significant damage to a particularly valuable property from a historical or cultural point of view.

The washing of the columns of the Parliament building started about an hour after the dusting. According to the reporter who was present at HS, the color seemed to come off effectively during the cleaning of the pressure washer.

Correction 25.9. at 7:41 p.m.: The article previously incorrectly stated that the color was cleaned with sandblasting. It was a pressure washer.