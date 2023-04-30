Five stops to find out everything about the new generation of Scrambler, one of the icons of the Ducati range. To allow all European enthusiasts and customers to discover the renewed model, the Borgo Panigale house organized the Scrambler Next-Gen Tour: the itinerant journey with which the new Ducati Scrambler generation wants to leave an indelible mark in the hearts of enthusiasts, immediately after conquering everyone with its dynamic characteristics during the Global Riding Première in Valencia.

Around Europe

Five of the most important European metropolises (London, Milan, Munich, Madrid and Paris) will welcome, in cool places fully in line with the mood of the brand, five events with which to immerse yourself in the Scrambler world and experience those vibrations that made it a global success with more than 100,000 motorcycles sold in 8 years.

The Scrambler Next-Gen Tour project

The Scrambler Next-Gen Tour project is instantly recognizable for its strong visual and graphic identitystudied in collaboration with Van Orton Design. The Turin-based duo is among the most popular exponents of European digital art and for the occasion they have declined their creative principles based on the concepts of the second generation Ducati Scrambler, taking care of the image of the tour as a whole. Furthermore, on the wave of the customization spirit that represents one of the cornerstones of the Scrambler philosophy, Van Orton Design has brought its creativity to the covers of a unique version that will tour Europe. Each stage of the Scrambler ® Next-Gen Tour will have a personalized program with numerous surprises to entertain and entertain the participants. The Italian appointment will be held from 4 to 6 May at the Lenovo Space of Corso Matteotti in the center of Milan. The program includes an exclusive inaugural event on the evening of Thursday 4 May and the possibility for enthusiasts to carry out test rides at the Ducati Milan dealership on all three days of the show.

The entire Ducati Scrambler range

During the Next-Gen Tour everything will revolve around the new models in the range: Scrambler Icon, Scrambler Full Throttle and Scrambler ® Night shiftthree versions that confirm the simplicity and authenticity that have always represented essential values ​​for all Scrambler enthusiasts ® becoming at the same time more contemporary, colorful and endowed with an even more lively personality.

Here is the calendar of the Scrambler Next-Gen Tour:

Milan, Lenovo Space – 4-5-6 May

Munich, Jochen Schweizer Arena – 13 May

Paris, Ground Control – 16 May

Madrid, X-Madrid – 1st of June