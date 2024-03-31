Sunday, March 31, 2024, 7:41 p.m.











Ingredients: 1 rice blood sausage, 150 g of assorted mushrooms, 6 eggs, olive oil, salt, black pepper, parsley, 2 cloves of garlic.

We start with the mushrooms: we chop them and sauté them over very high heat in a frying pan with olive oil, we have to prevent them from releasing their water and cooking. Once golden, we add the chopped garlic, give it a couple of turns and put it in a bowl. There we season them. We cut the blood sausage into slices and fry it over high heat in oil on both sides. Let it cool, remove the skin and crumble it with your hands. To the bowl. We beat the eggs and add it to the rest of the ingredients. Blend in scrambled eggs to taste and serve topped with a parsley leaf. Some slices of toasted or fried bread are very good.