Germany has also been vaccinating against the corona virus in general practitioners’ practices for a few days. But the distribution of the vaccine arouses criticism. Experts warn and call for a quick rethink.

Munich – The positive effect cannot be overlooked. Since the general practitioners’ practices * have been supplied with vaccines * across Germany, the number of daily vaccine administrations has skyrocketed. While the maximum number was previously just under 370,000, almost 725,000 people in Germany * were vaccinated on April 8 – the previous record day.

Unfortunately, this has not continued since then, and the 500,000 mark was only passed on two of the following days. Which on the one hand should have been on the weekend. But also due to the lower availability of the anti-corona * active ingredients. Because the majority still does not go to the practices, but to the vaccination centers that were rushed out of the ground around the turn of the year.

Corona vaccinations in practices: online petition to rethink vaccine distribution

This approach provokes fierce criticism * from doctors. You are certain: The vaccination rate in the country could be increased significantly if it were distributed in your favor. That is why the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KV) Baden-Württemberg has started an online petition entitled “Move Covid * vaccinations to medical practices – switch on the vaccine turbo”. However, the support is manageable: after more than a week, only around 1,500 signatures were collected (as of April 14, 10:30 a.m.). It would have to be 50,000 for decision makers to deal with it.

Many countries disagree anyway and want to stick to the vaccination centers. “It shouldn’t be about playing family doctor practices and vaccination centers off against each other – we need both offers to get the vaccine quickly to those willing to vaccinate,” said a spokeswoman for the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Health world quoted. Also in Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate, Thuringia, Schleswig-Holstein, Saxony and Berlin, according to the report, immunization will continue in practices and vaccination centers.

Corona vaccinations in practices: Health insurance doctors terminate contract with Berlin Senate as a precaution

In the capital, however, the KV went on the offensive and terminated the contract with the Senate on the vaccination centers at the end of April. As a result, many doctors would break away from the facilities from May onwards, as these are predominantly provided by the KV. The termination was probably more of a precautionary step, because otherwise the contract would have been extended by three months. An adapted draft contract had been submitted to the responsible authorities – but initially there was no response.

Above all, the doctors complain that significantly more residual stocks would accumulate in the vaccination centers. According to the Central Institute for Statutory Health Insurance (Zi), more than 99 percent of the vaccine delivered would be administered in the practices, while the vaccination centers only managed 80 percent. The advantage of doctors is obvious: They can contact patients who want to be vaccinated more quickly. However, the vaccines cannot be stored in the practices for as long as in the vaccination centers, which also hold back doses for second vaccinations.

Corona vaccinations in practices: “Federal government and states must clarify where to go”

The Zi chairman Dominik von Stillfried calls in the FAZ more transparency: “In some countries or vaccination centers, a total of almost four million doses are lying around unused. Because there is no tracking and tracing as there is at the post office, nobody knows where the vaccine really is. ”His demand:“ The federal and state governments must clarify where it is and then ensure that the cans are vaccinated as quickly as possible. ”

With an “intelligent use of stocks” it should be possible that the practices could receive more doses “without the centers being vaccinated less. That would ignite a vaccination turbo, which we urgently need in view of the third wave. ”According to Zi calculations, it should be feasible this week to vaccinate 3.5 million people who want to be vaccinated in practices. To do this, however, the prioritization would have to be reversed: So far, the value of the vaccine delivered has been around a third – also because the 433 vaccination centers are entitled to 2.25 million units per week thanks to a Corona summit resolution.

According to von Stillfried, all Germans willing and able to vaccinate could be vaccinated for the first time by July 18 if they were distributed in favor of the practice. A nationwide full protection is therefore achievable by August 8th.

Corona vaccinations in practices: BioNTech vaccine now “obviously primarily to the vaccination centers”

Andreas Gassen also advocates a different distribution tactic – he is primarily concerned with the origin of the cans delivered to the practice. “In the coming weeks, the practices will be allocated far fewer BioNTech doses * than promised, because the vaccine obviously goes primarily to the vaccination centers,” complains the chairman of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV) in the New Osnabrück Newspaper: “But it won’t work that way.”

Because more Astrazeneca vaccine * is now being distributed to the practices. For Gassen, this is a mistake with serious consequences: “If the vaccination centers receive the comparatively unproblematic vaccine in full, but the practices receive the controversial one, which is not allowed to be injected into the under 60s, the vaccination campaign will come to a massive halt. That mustn’t happen. “

Corona vaccinations in practices: “General practitioners severely restricted in their work”

Many a doctor also fears that it will be difficult to get the vaccine to women or men, which has fallen into disrepute in public because of its rare but fatal side effects. “Because of the negative reporting, I have the feeling that I am offering my patients sour beer. I fear that the cans might stay where they are, ”warns the Berlin doctor Irmgard Landgraf loudly world. The result: “We general practitioners are massively restricted in our work.”

Otolaryngologist Christian Lübbers from Weilheim in Upper Bavaria sees it differently: “There are still enough patients who would be vaccinated with Astrazeneca.” One advantage for the practices in this context is the individual advice options.

Corona vaccinations in practices: private doctors also want to be involved

So it becomes clear: There is still room for improvement in vaccine distribution. A scramble for protection against Sars-CoV-2 has long broken out. Private doctors would also like to do their part to accelerate the vaccination campaign. However, the Federal Ministry of Health * puts a stop to this. A general decree states that “vaccines against Covid-19 are only to be given to the medical practices participating in statutory health care”.

But that should change soon. Christoph Gepp from the Federal Association of Private Doctors made it clear FAZ: “For the sake of our patients, we would like to vaccinate, even if the remuneration is disproportionate to the bureaucratic effort.” Complaints are in preparation, there has already been a conversation with Health Minister Jens Spahn. According to the report, a ministry spokesman confirmed that private doctors should also be given vaccines in the future. (mg) * merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

