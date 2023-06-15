The Last Dance. At the Settecolli in Rome, Saturday 24 June will be a special day for Fabio Scozzoli: he will in fact swim in the 50 breaststroke for the final parade of his career made up of 31 international medals, an inevitable epilogue at almost 35 years of age, which he will complete on 3 August 1988. born two days before Federica Pellegrini, with whom he shared almost 15 years in the national team. The Romagnolo from Forlì, who competes for the Army and trains in Imola with Cesare Casella, was between 50 and 100 breaststroke, Olympic finalist in London 2012, world champion (the first blue in history) in short course in Istanbul 2012 , long course vice world champion since 2010, European champion and medalist (since 2010). A purebred agonist who always seized the moment. He was the blue captain, he has the charisma of a leader, always polite manners, an affable boy with character as well as a champion to be admired, and has already undertaken the activity of athletic trainer at Imola. He also trained abroad, he recovered from a delicate knee operation: a fighter in this too. Now he has left the blue future of the more technical specialty to Martinenghi, Poggio and Cerasuolo. It’s not hard to imagine his coaching career. He got married a year ago with the blue breaststroker Martina Carraro. One of the great Azzurri of this cycle is about to leave the scene, and the swimming pool of the Foro Italico will be the right place to give him a big party.