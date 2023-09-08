RIA: ZVO scouts destroyed about 50 APU fighters using UAVs in 10 days

The intelligence group of the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) destroyed about 50 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in ten days. About it RIA News said a scout working on this sector of the front

According to him, the work was mainly carried out at night in places where the Armed Forces of Ukraine rotate. As soon as the equipment with the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine approaches one or another point, the drones begin dropping ammunition.

The Russian fighter praised the tactics used by his unit. “The enemy begins chaos and panic, everyone scatters along the forest belt, no one knows what to do,” he said.

In August, it was reported that the Russian military, performing tasks during a special military operation, began to receive ammunition modified at factories for dropping from commercial copters. Previously, the fighters finalized them in the field. “We are starting to slowly master them and work with them. Hopefully there will be more ammo, more varieties of ammo. We also need cumulative ammunition. We are also developing our own high-explosive, fragmentation ammunition. We do it, we reset it – everything works, ”said the instructor for training drone operators with the call sign Zmey.