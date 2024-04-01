During a special military operation in Ukraine, drones proved to be a formidable weapon. Izvestia correspondents visited the positions of the coastal Tiger detachment and observed how Russian intelligence officers hit a temporary deployment point of Ukrainian militants using a kamikaze drone.

“The enemy is defending himself, snarling, using cannon artillery with cluster munitions, mortars, drones. He doesn’t want to give up yet, but we are slowly moving forward, confidently gaining several meters every day,” said a scout from the “Tiger” detachment with the call sign August.

Every day the squad goes out on a mission, conducts reconnaissance, and carries out strikes with FPV drones. This time, the commander with the call sign Zarya later reported, the guys worked effectively, carried out additional reconnaissance, and objective control. Despite the operating electronic warfare systems (EW) and the great distance, the enemy stronghold was hit right on target.

“The enemy’s artillery is being pulled back, they have new points that have not been targeted. Therefore, when there is a rapid attack, their artillery works less. The offensive is like an electric train: someone went first, flew into the enemy’s position – and that’s it, the car went, and goes, goes forward. The machine is such that it cannot be stopped. The morale of even one person matters,” shared a scout with the call sign Los.

