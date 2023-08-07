Servicemen of the reconnaissance unit of the Southern Military District (SMD) destroyed the positions and camouflaged equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on August 7 published footage of the combat work of intelligence officers in the NVO zone.

Scouts of the Russian army, using unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crews, revealed the positions and disguised equipment of Ukrainian nationalists in the forests.

After receiving the exact coordinates of the enemy about his whereabouts, the Russian servicemen on ATVs promptly advanced to the line of contact and delivered pinpoint strikes at specified targets from grenade launchers with thermobaric ammunition.

Control of hitting targets and adjusting fire are also carried out online by UAV crews. Upon completion of the assigned combat missions, the reconnaissance unit of the Southern Military District quickly changes its position in the combat zone.

Meanwhile, Izvestia correspondent Stanislav Grigoriev said that intense clashes between the Russian army and the Armed Forces of Ukraine unfolded in the Donetsk direction of the special operation.

According to him, the RF Armed Forces competently use the features of the local landscape in order to achieve maximum efficiency. For example, the multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) “Grad” is hidden in a forest plantation and hits right through the branches. In addition, infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) are successfully operating here, the crews of which are conducting a real hunt for opponents.

On August 6, servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed armored vehicles of the Ukrainian army using Lancet kamikaze drones in the special operation zone. The positions of the Ukrainian troops were in the forest area. After the ammunition hit the target, an explosion occurred and black clouds of smoke appeared. The footage shows the destruction of a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle (BMP).

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.