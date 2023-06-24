Members of the reconnaissance group of the Russian Armed Forces on the front line said that they were with the president and the people to the end

The reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (RF Armed Forces) stated that it is to the end with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the Ministry of Defense and for the Russian people. The servicemen said this in their video message. RIA News.

“The merits of Wagner PMC are very huge. But at the same time, the enemy does not sleep, and you need to move in the right direction all together. We are with the Ministry of Defense, we are in the Ministry of Defense and we are for the Russian people,” the intelligence officers said, addressing the leader of the state.