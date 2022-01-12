Like the new ministers, I too once had to make a promise for a government job. That took place at the old court in Groningen. After the solemn reading of the text, I was quite overwhelmed by the gravity of the moment. I therefore held up two fingers, almost like a Willem-Alexander on an accession to the throne. Before I could say, “I declare and promise,” the chairman remarked, “We’re not here in Boy Scouts, you know.”

