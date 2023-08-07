The World Scout Jamboree in South Korea, the four-yearly international scouting week, is shortened due to the approaching Typhoon Khanun. That reports the organization Monday. In principle, the event, in which about forty thousand scouts participated (including two thousand from the Netherlands), would last until August 12. Details about the departure of the scouts are not yet available.

This twenty-fifth edition is plagued by bad weather conditions; it was at least 35 degrees all week. Hundreds of participants became unwell, and the international scouting organization asked the South Korean government to suspend the event. That did not happen, although the program was adjusted and the water supply was increased, among other things. That was not enough for the British, Australian and American delegations. They withdrew their participants due to the extreme heat. The American scouts were transferred to a US army base nearby.

Khanun has already swept across Japan, killing two. In South Korea, the typhoon is expected to impact the east coast on Thursday, about 250 kilometers from the jamboree. Population centers in the region are on high alert.