Dhe words with which the Élysée announced the latest arms delivery to Ukraine on Wednesday evening were not lacking in punch. Western-style tanks are what France is now supplying, said an aide to the French President; there was even talk of “light battle tanks”. A first, no doubt, but is it a revolution?

The AMX-10RC promised by Emmanuel Macron to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a reconnaissance tank. This is a Western type of tank that Kyiv has not yet used to defend itself against the Russian aggressor. Germany has already delivered anti-aircraft gun tanks, armored recovery vehicles and armored bridge-laying vehicles. More are to follow, as well as mine clearance tanks and armored engineers. However, they are not suitable for ground battles or, like the cheetah, only to a limited extent.

The AMX-10RC is a weapon system that is currently being replaced in the French military by a more modern reconnaissance vehicle, the “Jaguar”. The five-decade-old reconnaissance tank, which is now to go to Kyiv, drives on wheels and has heavy armor – but above all a 105 mm gun.

Movable but robust

With its combination of mobility, armor and heavy main weapon system, the AMX-10RC represents a reinforcement for Ukraine. However, it is not really intended for direct tank-to-tank combat. Because the AMX-10RC is not a main battle tank like the Leclerc or its German counterpart, the Leopard 2. These are tracked, have even more armor and have a gun with an even larger caliber. On the other hand, the AMX-10RC surpasses the combat value of a conventional infantry fighting vehicle like the German Marder, which is about the same age. Although it now also has anti-tank weapons, its 20mm automatic cannon is primarily intended for fast transport and fire support for tank infantry.







The Bradley also falls into this category. In addition to the AMX-10RC, Ukraine could also soon receive this fifty-year-old US infantry fighting vehicle. America’s President Joe Biden said yes to a question Wednesday night about whether he was considering making the Bradley available. But he has not yet promised battle tanks either.

For Germany, there is no possibility of supplying a scout tank. The Bundeswehr decommissioned their last in 2009. However, Ukraine continues to hope for German Leopard battle tanks as well as Marder infantry fighting vehicles. The federal government has so far rejected both. With the Leopard, the motto can still be that nobody else delivers a western tank with such a high combat value. With the Marder, the argument has now been invalidated by the AMX-10RC. Months ago, the industry offered to repair old armored personnel carriers of the type for the Ukraine and, if the federal government cooperates, to deliver them. However, that was before the recent crisis surrounding the Puma, the successor to the Marder in the Bundeswehr.