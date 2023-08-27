Scout: female UAV operators are fighting in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction

In the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kupyansk direction, female operators of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are fighting. This was reported RIA News reconnaissance officer of the 1st tank army of the Western grouping of Russian troops.

According to him, the Russian military recently shot down a UAF drone. “There was a “dump” left from her, she, apparently, flew on the return route and was empty. They took it off, looked – the strap for attaching ammunition is pink, they thought that, presumably, a woman “flyed,” the scout shared.

In addition, the interlocutor of the agency added, when peeling off the Velcro, red female hair was found. The scout expressed the opinion that they were not there by chance.