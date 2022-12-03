Soldiers of the Russian special forces destroyed in the village of Berestovoye in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) hangars with equipment of nationalists of Ukraine. This was announced on Saturday, December 3, by a spetsnaz intelligence officer of the Western Military District in the village of Novoselovskoye.

“Today, hangars with equipment in the Berestovoye area were successfully destroyed. There was a fire, detonation of a self-propelled howitzer and ammunition, ”said the military in a conversation with “RIA News”.

The commando stressed that Ukrainian militants cannot fire at Russian positions with impunity: drones take to the air, and enemy firing points are suppressed by artillery.

“That is, we do not give them the right to just throw mines at us,” he stressed.

Earlier that day, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, said that two depots of missile and artillery weapons and ammunition of the Ukrainian army had been liquidated in the Kharkiv and Zaporozhye regions. In addition, in the Kalenikov region in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a US-made AN / TPQ-37 counter-battery radar was destroyed.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

