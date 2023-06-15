Scout Kara: Ukrainian saboteurs threw a lot of NATO weapons in the Belgorod region

A scout with the call sign “Kara” said that the Russian military finds a lot of NATO weapons after the withdrawal of the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group from Novaya Tavolzhanka, Belgorod region. Writes about it RIA News.

The military spoke about the NATO weapons left by the Ukrainian military and stressed that, together with his colleagues, they saw a lot of abandoned foreign-made ammunition.

Related materials:

“It seemed strange to us that there were a lot of yellow bandages. Foreign-made weapons and ammunition are found in private homes where Ukrainian saboteurs set up their ambushes and fired at Russian servicemen,” he said.

The scouts showed a 5.56-millimeter machine-gun belt used by NATO troops, a fragmentation grenade launcher (VOG) from a multiply charged underbarrel grenade launcher and a carrying case in the pouch.

Earlier, a researcher at the Foundation for Strategic Studies, General Olivier Kemp, said that Ukraine did not expect to lose equipment supplied by Western countries. “Things are not going the way the West intended. Not according to the Western plan,” he said.