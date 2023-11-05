Russian reconnaissance snipers destroyed a group of militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), hiding in a forest plantation in the special operation zone in the Kupyansk direction. On Military Intelligence Day, November 5, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed footage of the combat work of military personnel of the reconnaissance units of the Western Military District.

The reconnaissance of the West group of troops received information about the build-up of Ukrainian Armed Forces forces in the Kupyansk direction. The subgroup went to a given square to find and destroy enemy personnel.

After preliminary reconnaissance of the area using an unmanned aerial vehicle, the scouts split up to strike the enemy. Ukrainian militants were forced to move deeper into the forest plantation, where they found themselves in a “bag of fire.” They were eventually destroyed by small arms and machine gun fire.

“Since I am a sniper by profession, I have to spend most of my time at the front line, and there are also forays into the enemy’s rear zones to engage, as well as to identify any coordinates of the enemy’s equipment or manpower. This is a job for real men,” said a scout sniper with the call sign Limon.

He also noted that being a scout is more of a calling. The serviceman congratulated everyone involved on their professional holiday and wished them a speedy victory.

In Russia, November 5 is celebrated as Military Intelligence Day, a professional holiday for fighters whose task is to obtain information about enemy combat operations. It was established in 2000 by order of the Ministry of Defense. In 2023, the holiday will be celebrated for the 24th time.

Earlier that day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu congratulated the intelligence officers on their professional holiday. He noted that Russian military intelligence officers effectively carry out their work in the special operation zone. Also, the head of the Ministry of Defense expressed special gratitude to veterans, “those who share knowledge and experience with the younger generation of defenders of the Fatherland.”

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense showed the clearing of a trench by reconnaissance officers of the Russian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye direction. Reconnaissance units of the Novorossiysk Guards Mountain Airborne Forces destroyed Ukrainian formations in the area of ​​​​the settlements of Verbovoye and Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.