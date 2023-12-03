Scout Ronald Plasterk will try to get the formation moving on Monday in a second round of talks with at least the faction leaders of the VVD, NSC, PVV and BBB. These are the intended coalition partners of PVV leader Geert Wilders. However, the first two parties reacted cautiously to his outstretched hand. The election results and the differing positions of parties make it difficult for the scout to think of a logical next step.

#Scout #Plasterk #set #formation #motion #today #speaks #PVV #BBB #VVD #NSC