The spouse of the intelligence officer Boris Batraev, Zinaida, was found dead in her apartment on Komsomolsky Prospekt in Moscow. On Saturday, April 24, reports REN TV…

Batraeva was 98 years old. No traces of violent death were found.

The death of Batraeva was confirmed by the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.

“Zinaida Nikolaevna Batraeva with her husband Boris Nikodimovich Batraev left a bright mark in the history of our foreign intelligence. They were a couple of excellent operational staff, very bright and kind people, ”said “RIA News” head of the press bureau Sergei Ivanov.

Zinaida Batraeva was born in 1922 in the village of Durykino, Solnechnogorsk District, Moscow Region. She met her future husband at the Higher School of the NKGB, their wedding took place in 1946.

The couple often went on business trips together; their last foreign trip took place in 1987 in Bulgaria.

It is known that Zinaida Batraeva contacted the mother of Trotsky’s killer and helped to free him.

Boris Batraev, in turn, managed to return the archives of the writer Ivan Bunin to Moscow. For his services in intelligence, he was awarded the Orders of the Red Star and Friendship of Peoples, his name was entered on the Board of Honor of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.