Muñequita Milly died on April 3 at the age of 23. The young woman had undergone liposuction at the hands of the renowned Dr. Victor Fong and, after a few days of intense abdominal pain and new surgical interventions, the artist died. People close to her spoke out about her death and the questioned doctor sent condolences to the victim's family and friends. Given this, Wilfredo Quispe, Muñequita Milly's husband, spoke out.

What did Wilfredo Quispe, Muñequita Milly's husband, say about Dr. Fong's statement?

Different media covered the burial of Milly doll in his native Puno, among them Trome. The popular newspaper sent his correspondent, who asked the widower about the statement he posted on his social networks. Victor Barriga Fong, doctor who operated on Flor Quispe. For him, what was written by Rosa Bartra's nephew would lack credibility.

“The truth He is a cynical person, a scoundrel, a hard facehow can that kind of person like him exist, what he did is a mockery, we are outraged, knowing who the person directly responsible is, everyone already knows,” he said, quite affected.

What did Dr. Fong say about Doll Milly's death?

Doctor Víctor Barriga Fong took to his digital platforms to comment on the early death of Flor Quispe, better known as Muñequita Milly, who was his patient. According to the autopsy report, the cause of death of the young woman was due to lacerations to the intestines and peritonitis. Currently, investigations are being carried out to clarify the role of the participants in this event, which could be classified as a case of medical negligence.

Milly doll died at the age of 23 after being operated on by Dr. Víctor Fong. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Muñequita Milly/Víctor Fong

In that sense, the well-known surgeon wrote: “I deeply regret the departure of Flor Sheiza Quispe Sucapuca, known as Milly doll. I reiterate my condolences to all his family, friends and followers at this time of intense pain. I want to communicate that I am actively collaborating with the authorities in the investigations they have initiated to clarify the facts. Thank you”.

Did Dr. Fong offer Milly Doll's family money to silence them?

In a recent broadcast of 'América hoy', Jaime Quispe Mamani, progenitor of the Milly dolldeclared that the doctor Victor Fong He tried to approach them with a financial offer in exchange for their silence regarding the case in the media. This attempted agreement would have occurred in the clinic, in the presence of family members, while medical care was being provided to the singer.

“Yes, he approached some relatives. I think they tried to negotiate, but the family is strong. We do not accept. It's also a life. It's a life. We are not going to sell a life,” said the interpreter's father at the wake.