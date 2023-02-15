Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon resigns. She will stay on until a successor is elected within her party, but feels it is time to make way for another.

According to British media, her resignation comes as a surprise. Despite criticism and disagreement within Scotland and Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party (SNP), her position did not appear to be under much strain. Moreover, there is not one clear successor to designate.

Sturgeon has been Scotland's leader since 2014 and said in her speech on Wednesday that she was proud to be the first woman and longest-serving prime minister. She then took over from Alex Salmond, who resigned after a slim majority of Scots voted against independence in a referendum. Sturgeon has made a new referendum her top priority since Brexit. She says she has been asking herself in recent weeks whether staying in office would be best for "the country, the party and the independence issue." She came to the conclusion that it is not and is therefore stepping down, but does not say that she will leave politics completely.

One seat short

She won an election victory in 2021 with the SNP. Her party was one seat short of an absolute majority in parliament, but because other pro-independence parties also had many seats, she regards that result as a mandate for a new referendum. The British government must give permission for this and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants nothing to do with it for the time being.

Sturgeon announced last summer that it would organize a new plebiscite, but the Supreme Court blocked it in November. Her plan was therefore to turn the 2024 UK general election into a referendum in disguise. She would put that as the only point on the SNP’s election manifesto, so that every vote for her party would count as a vote for independence. Not all party members support that plan and in March the party will hold a congress to discuss the approach.

Sturgeon stressed that her resignation was not a result of short-term political problems. The Scottish Prime Minister, for example, was recently at odds with the British government over a law that should make it easier for people to change their gender. London used a rare veto to block that law, reportedly out of concern for women's safety. This issue has also led to division within the SNP.

