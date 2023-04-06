Scottish National Party | Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell, who was arrested on Wednesday, was released

The police have been investigating the finances of the Scottish National Party, the SNP, for months.

of Scotland police announced on Wednesday has arrested a 58-year-old man suspected of involvement in an ongoing investigation into the finances and finances of the Scottish National Party, the SNP. Several media outlets have confirmed the arrest Peter Murrell.

According to the news agency AFP, the police said later on Wednesday that Murrell has been released pending further investigation.

Peter Murrell had been leading the SNP since 1999, but resigned last month. Murrell is also known as the former Prime Minister of Scotland, a long-time figurehead of the SNP Nicola Sturgeon as a husband.

The police release states that the 58-year-old man is being questioned by detectives. Cops have been there At Murrell’s and Sturgeon’s home in Glasgow and SNP HQ in Edinburgh.

The police have been investigating SNP’s finances for months, he says Politico.

Correction 5.4. 2:15 p.m.: Detailed description of Murrell’s and Nicola Sturgeon’s duties. In the story, Murrell was described as the leader of the SNP. Murrell was the party’s chief executive, but the actual party leader was Nicola Sturgeon.