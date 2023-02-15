The first minister of Scotland, the independentista Nicola Sturgeon, announced this Wednesday her resignation after eight years in power during which he enjoyed high popularity.

Sturgeon, a fervent defender of the independence of Scotland, leaves the autonomous Executive after eight years in charge of it, which she had agreed to after the victory of the “no” vote in the referendum on the split held on September 18, 2014.

The reasons for your resignation

“Today I announce my intention to resign as chief minister and leader of my party. I will remain in office until my successor is chosen,” the nationalist politician said at a press conference at her official Edinburgh residence.

The 52-year-old leader assured that her resignation “is not a reaction to short-term problems,” but the conviction that “no individual should be dominant in a system for a long time”.

“In my mind and in my heart I know that the time has come, that the time is right for me, for my party and for the country, and that is why I am announcing today my intention to step down as Prime Minister and leader of my party.” he said at a press conference in Edinburgh.

He stressed, however, that he will not leave politics, because he remains committed to issues such as improving opportunities for young people and “gaining independence.” “It’s a cause to which I have dedicated my whole life and in which I believe,” she said with a tired and circumspect face.

No individual should be dominant in a system for long.

Sturgeon stated that He has already instructed the SNP general secretariat to start the process to elect the new leader.

“To those of you who are shocked or disappointed, or maybe even a little angry with me, please… have no doubt that this is really hard for me. My decision comes from a place of duty and love.” added.

The challenges he faced

Born in the industrial city of Irvine, southwest of Glasgow, to an electrician father and a nurse mother, Sturgeon joined the SNP at the age of 16, as vice-coordinator of youth. Peter Murrell, her husband, is the party’s general manager.

The couple, who have no children, met more than 20 years ago at a meeting of the youth of the SNP, of which Sturgeon became one of the first representatives in the Scottish Home Rule Parliament when it was formed in 1999.

Sturgeon became leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) and Scottish Home Rule government following the resignation of his predecessor and mentor Alex Salmond in 2014, after 55 per cent of Scots voted to remain in the UK.

Sturgeon had stated his intention to call a second independence referendum in October of this year.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has launched the campaign for a new referendum.

However, the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, the highest British judicial instance, ruled last year that the Scottish Home Rule Parliament has no power to call a consultation on the demerger without the consent of the British (central) Government, on the understanding that it is of “matters reserved to the British Parliament”.

Thus, with very high levels of popularity for his successful management of the covid-19 pandemic, which contrasted with the chaotic policies of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Sturgeon accumulated electoral successes and obtained a new pro-independence majority in the regional Parliament together with the environmentalists in May 2021.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

But the leader was weakened by the approval last December of a highly controversial law that facilitates gender transition, allowing it from the age of 16 and without the need for a medical diagnosis.

Rishi Sunak’s Conservative UK executive said he would oppose it and just after its approval a scandal added fuel to the fire: a transgender woman convicted of raping women before her transition was jailed in a women’s prison, prompting strong reactions .

