Sturgeon has led the Scottish National Party since 2014 and was one of the most popular political representatives in the United Kingdom during that period. However, her inability to achieve the long-awaited independence of Scotland during her mandate, the judicial blockade to do so and a controversy surrounding the gender law caused her support to be reduced and she presented the surprise resignation of she.

Nicola Sturgeon, the face of Scottish independence for the last nine years, presented her resignation on February 15 as the main leader of Scotland and its political formation, the Scottish National Party (SNP, for its acronym in English). He leaves behind a period in which he has enjoyed high popularity, but in which he has been unable to achieve his main objective: the independence of Scotland from the United Kingdom.

The announcement has caught most of Scotland and the rest of the European nation by surprise despite the fact that this region is going through a turbulent political moment. In his speech, he bet that his party would have at the helm “a new face” that is capable of leading Scotland towards independence and alluded to personal circumstances, such as fatigue and his refusal to remain in power for longer than indicated, to submit his resignation. Likewise, Stugeon stated that he will remain in charge of his responsibilities until a new leader is chosen.

Behind this decision there seem to be two key issues. The first is the decision of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom to reject its intentions to call a new independence referendum in 2023. The second, the controversial law promoted by the autonomous government of Scotland known as the Scottish Gender Recognition Reform Act, which It facilitated the procedures for people who wanted to change their gender from the age of 16 and has been rejected by members of their own party.

Independence, the long-awaited goal that escaped from Sturgeon’s hands

Nicola Sturgeon came to power of the SNP shortly after the independence referendum agreed between Edinburgh and London failed in Scotland in September 2014. On that date, the No to independence won the Yes by 55% against 45% of the independence option. A hard blow to the historical desires of Scottish separatism that was justified by the fear that a part of the Scots had to leave the European Union if that decision was made.

The problem is that two years later the United Kingdom decided to leave the Union after another referendum that led to Brexit, an option that most Scots reject. This question gave wings to the Scottish independence movement, with strong European roots, and guaranteed the success that Nicola Sturgeon enjoyed during the following years.

Under his leadership, the SNP did magnificently in the Scottish Parliament, eventually winning 56 of the 59 seats and becoming the third strongest party in the UK, after the Conservatives and Labour. Sturgeon became something of the leading opposition figure to the Conservatives in London at a time of low labor for Labour.

Her rejection of Boris Johnson’s government and her constant challenges to London made her the undisputed leader of the Scottish independence movement, which little by little saw her supporters increase.

