soccer

The match between HJK Helsinki and Aberdeen, a match valid for Group G of the Conference League, was interrupted in the twelfth minute of the second half with the result 2-1 for the hosts due to a decidedly unusual fact. The referee was in fact forced to suspend the match for a few minutes due to the frequent throwing of snowballs by the away fans at HJK Helsinki goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa. After a monstrous sixteen-minute injury time and another interruption to shovel snow from the pitch, the match ended with a score of 2-2



