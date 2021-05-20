A one year old cocker spaniel old man named Rocco has been hired by a Scottish distillery to detect imperfections in wooden casks for aging whiskey.

If Rocco finds a problem in the barrels of Girvan’s Grant’s whiskey distillery in south-west Scotland, it will be reported to the brand’s world director, Chris Woof, a name that makes the British smile with his last name, which translates to “wow”.

Rocco among the barrels containing whiskey (William Grant & Sons).

“Wood is a natural material, and whiskey distillation is an organic process, and our job for Grant’s Whiskey is to make sure everything is perfect as the whiskey ages in oak barrels,” Woof explained to the British news agency. PA.

“A Dog’s Sense of Smell as Rocco is 40 times bigger than a human being, and we have specially selected and trained Rocco to detect the odor of any abnormalities as the whiskey matures, “he added.

ROCCO RECEIVED TRAINING FOR 6 MONTHS

Rocco received six months of training and the Grant’s staff made him a special booth at the distillery.

“Rocco is a working dog and not a pet, but the morale boost has been a joy to watch” (William Grant & Sons).

“The environment is improved with Rocco’s presence and people can’t help but smile, “said team leader Lianne Noble, who will take care of the new hire.

“It is a working dog and not a petSo we have guidelines to make sure you don’t get distracted when you take a break between shifts, but the boost in morale has been a joy to watch, “he added.

AFP Agency.

