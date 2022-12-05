“They should find a solution to that.” That will be roughly what was said between Russell Peterson and Ross Anderson. They were on a trip in the Scottish Highlands when they barely got up in an internal combustion engine off-roader somewhere. The two themselves drive electric cars; so they know what it feels like to always have power and torque. They came up with the idea of ​​starting Munro.

Here’s the result of their frustration: the Munro MK_1, a rugged and rather angular off-road build on wheels. He prefers to play outside in the mud. The electric 4×4 is 480 millimeters off the ground. This means that it is not afraid of puddles up to 800 millimeters deep.

Specifications of the Munro MK_1

The Munro MK_1 comes with one electric motor that is located in the middle of the car. The two founders of the brand do not believe in multiple engines. “It doesn’t matter how smart your computer is, you go [offroad] get into trouble when you split the drivetrain,” says Peterson. Munro offers you the choice between an electric motor with 300 hp and one with 380 hp. That power logically goes to all four wheels. Battery packs are available in 61 and 82 kWh sizes.

The top speed is 128 km/h and the MK_1 sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds. With the largest battery you should be able to go over 300 kilometers on a single charge, or slog through the mud for 16 hours. Recharging it takes only half an hour with a DC fast charger. You can also use the electricity via sockets and USB-C ports on board, or one of the surfaces where you can charge your phone wirelessly.

Built by hand

The torque of the Munro MK_1 is 700 Nm. It can carry 1,000 kilograms or tow 3,500 kilograms. The big boy will be handmade in Scotland from next year. They hope to build 250 of them in the first year. Then they go to a larger factory where they can produce 2,500 units per year.

With the MK_1, Munro not only focuses on consumers, but also on sectors such as mining, agriculture and defense. They put the electric offroader on the market for an apparently very attractive price of £ 49,995 (about 58,000 euros), excluding taxes.