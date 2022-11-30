The midfielder that Inter likes so much comes from a “futbolera” family who founded an academy in the heart of Argentina. His father Carlos played with Maradona and came close to the ’94 World Cup
British-Molisane roots, Scottish name, fiery red hair and a football talent that blossomed in the Pampas, in the heart of Argentina. All of this, to put it in one name, is Alexis Mac Allister, the latest “temptation” from the Nerazzurri that Argentinian coach Lionel Scaloni launched as a starter in the last World Cup match against Mexico.
