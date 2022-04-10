It happened on hole three and it was one of those moments that define a champion and decide a great one. Scottie Scheffler did magic. It was not just any blow or at any given moment. The 25-year-old American, number one in the world, had seen his cushion of three shots lead in the Augusta Masters reduced to just one over Australian Cameron Smith after the first two holes on the last day. He was squeezing a brash, brash golfer like Smith when Scheffler hit a chip from outside the green, 26 holes from the flag. Bingo resounded throughout the field. Also in the head of his rival, who responded to the leader’s stroke of genius with a putt failed and a bogey. Things went back to their place, Scheffler regained the advantage of him and Smith got such a bad body that on the fourth hole he repeated the bogey and allowed the Augusta tailors to get the green jacket ready for the American.

What came ahead was an outcome as slow as expected, if anything spiced up by Rory McIlroy’s (too late) ride, embellished with a spectacular birdie from the bunker at 18 to -8 on the day. Scheffler won the Masters, his first major, which will always be remembered as the new return of Tiger, with 10 shots under par (he needed four putts to close the title), three ahead of McIlroy and five ahead of Shane Lowry and Cameron Smith. Only nine players went down from the par of the field in an appointment (except this Sunday) cold and very windy.

The sentence came on the 12th hole, the heart of Amen Corner, the scene of so many tragedies. Scheffler saved the pair with a good putt of medium distance and Smith, literally, was shipwrecked. His ball went into the teeing water and he could no longer find a remedy to avoid a fatal triple bogey. It was already a downhill road for Scheffler, an ice cube under pressure, a golfer with a swing violent, unattractive, with the body turning excessively to the left, without restraint. Rare but effective.

The young American rounded off two months of fantasy in the mecca of Augusta. On February 13, Scheffler won the Phoenix Open, his first victory on the American circuit after four silver medals. On March 6, he triumphed at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Three weeks later he scored another good piece, the World Match Play. There were three wins in five tournaments played, each one more important than the previous one. And the next day, March 28, he unseated Jon Rahm as number one in the world, who had sat on the golf throne for 43 weeks, 36 of them in a row. That is to say, Scheffler has collected in just 57 days three decorations in the elite, the first place in the world ranking and a great one, none other than Augusta. Difficult to enjoy so much glory in such a short time.

Scottie Scheffler was 10 months old when Tiger won the Revolutionary Masters in April 1997 (25 years old this Wednesday). He was one of those children who grew up watching Woods’ exploits on television and playing imitation with a stick and a plastic ball. Today he says that back then he didn’t just watch cartoons, but played golf, table tennis and basketball. Over time he was forging a peculiar personality among the best. He is a young man who doesn’t like video games, very religious, who goes to bed early, his lucky number is 13 and his favorite drink is water and lemonade.

His caddy, Ted Scott, who carried Bubba Watson’s bag of clubs when he won the Augusta Masters in 2012 and 2014, has had a lot to do with this golfing transformation in recent weeks. Scheffler and Scott had met in a group of Bible study and, when the golfer called him to offer to work together, he explained that above all he needed a “Christian” by his side. The couple have connected wonderfully. Athletically, they have touched the sky.

Augusta Masters standings.

