The American Scottie Scheffler, the fittest player of the moment, snatched number one in the world golf ranking from the Spanish Jon Rahm at the gates of the first big of the season, the Augusta Masters, which will be played between April 7 and 10.

Scheffler has won three of the last five tournaments he has played. He opened his record of wins at the Phoenix Open, expanded his tally at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and this Sunday won the WGC-Match Play in Austin (Texas) by defeating Kevin Kisner in the final.

This latest result and Rahm’s loss in the round of 16 tiebreak to American Brooks Koepka has propelled him to the top of the world table. He is the twenty-fifth player to do so and, at 25 years, 9 months and 6 days, the sixth youngest, a table led by Tiger Woods at 21 years, 5 months and 16 days.

Rahm spent 36 weeks at the top of the rankings

The Spaniard falls to second place after 36 weeks at the top of the list, and before the rise of Scheffler Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Patrick Cantlay also drop one position.

Also American Dustin Johnson, fourth in the world match play, returns to the top 10. He moved up three positions to eighth, overtaking Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and his compatriots Xander Schauffele and Sam Burns.

The Mexican Abraham Ancer, quarterfinalist in Austin, also rises three places and is sixteenth, while the Chilean Joaquín Nieman drops to twentieth and the Spanish Sergio García, who was about to overcome the group stage, remains in 50 .

Juan Sebastián Muñoz rose two places in the table

The Colombian Sebastián Muñoz, despite the fact that he did not overcome the group that Rahm won, rises two positions and is 64, the Spanish Adri Arnaus is still in 81st place, the Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas, fourth this Sunday in the tournament in Punta Cana (Dominican Republic), progresses to 86th and the Chilean Mito Pereira falls to 97th.

