Scottie Scheffler points to The Players and the number one in the world

American Scottie Scheffler birdied the final hole (18) to complete a card with 65 shots, seven under par, and take a lead of two shots heading into the last round on Sunday at The Players Championship.

With world number one, Spaniard Jon Rahm, who withdrew from the tournament due to illness and number three, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, who missed the second day cut at +5, Scheffler, who has a total of 202 ( 14-under), he can regain the top spot in the world rankings with a top-five finish at TPC Sawgrass on Sunday.

However, he faces an international challenge with Australian Min Woo Lee at 12 under par after scoring 66, and fellow Australian Cam Davis who is two shots behind (-10).

English pair Tommy Fleetwood and Aaron Rai are tied for fourth, five strokes behind Scheffler along with South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout and American Chad Ramey.

American Tom Hoge set a new course record with his round of 62 (-10) and after scoring 78 (+6) in the first round, he is six shots off the lead.

The Argentine Emiliano Grillo, the Colombian Nico Echavarría and the Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas did not make the cut on the second day.

The Players positions

1. Scottie Scheffler (USA) 202 (68-69-65)

2. Min Woo Lee (AUS) 204 (68-70-66)

3. Cameron Davis (AUS) 206 (69-70-67)

4. Chad Ramey (USA) 207 (64-75-68)

4. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 207 (68-70-69)

4. Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 207 (72-70-65)

4. Aaron Rai (ENG) 207 (73-69-65)

8. Im Sung-Jae (KOR) 208 (75-69-64)

8. Tom Hoge (USA) 208 (78-68-62) 8

. David Lingmerth (SWE) 208 (72-68-68)

with AFP

