Sunday, March 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Scottie Scheffler points to The Players and the number one in the world

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 12, 2023
in Sports
0
Scottie Scheffler points to The Players and the number one in the world


close

scottie scheffler

scottie scheffler

Photo:

Sam Greenwood. Getty Images/AFP

scottie scheffler

The American assumed the leadership of the ‘big fifth’ with one day to go.

American Scottie Scheffler birdied the final hole (18) to complete a card with 65 shots, seven under par, and take a lead of two shots heading into the last round on Sunday at The Players Championship.

With world number one, Spaniard Jon Rahm, who withdrew from the tournament due to illness and number three, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, who missed the second day cut at +5, Scheffler, who has a total of 202 ( 14-under), he can regain the top spot in the world rankings with a top-five finish at TPC Sawgrass on Sunday.

See also  Coutinho, again goes to the Premier League

However, he faces an international challenge with Australian Min Woo Lee at 12 under par after scoring 66, and fellow Australian Cam Davis who is two shots behind (-10).

English pair Tommy Fleetwood and Aaron Rai are tied for fourth, five strokes behind Scheffler along with South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout and American Chad Ramey.

American Tom Hoge set a new course record with his round of 62 (-10) and after scoring 78 (+6) in the first round, he is six shots off the lead.

The Argentine Emiliano Grillo, the Colombian Nico Echavarría and the Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas did not make the cut on the second day.

The Players positions

1. Scottie Scheffler (USA) 202 (68-69-65)
2. Min Woo Lee (AUS) 204 (68-70-66)
3. Cameron Davis (AUS) 206 (69-70-67)
4. Chad Ramey (USA) 207 (64-75-68)
4. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 207 (68-70-69)
4. Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 207 (72-70-65)
4. Aaron Rai (ENG) 207 (73-69-65)
8. Im Sung-Jae (KOR) 208 (75-69-64)
8. Tom Hoge (USA) 208 (78-68-62) 8
. David Lingmerth (SWE) 208 (72-68-68)

See also  Golfer McIlroy: Finally back on top

SPORTS
with AFP

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Scottie #Scheffler #points #Players #number #world

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Manolo Rojas dedicates a heartfelt message for the death of Tongo: “A great teacher of cumbia”

Manolo Rojas dedicates a heartfelt message for the death of Tongo: "A great teacher of cumbia"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result