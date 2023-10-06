To outline a first portrait, the words spoken a few days ago are useful: “The sense of belonging matters a lot in this team”. Question of mentality. Filippo Scotti, Milan Primavera winger, spoke like this after the league draw against Fiorentina. Then came the signing of his first professional contract with the Rossoneri, celebrated with a beautiful victory against Borussia Dortmund in the Youth League. The seal on a golden moment.