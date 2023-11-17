













Even the animated series brought back almost all of the film’s actors to reprise their roles. In addition, Netflix returned the film to its catalog to enjoy it again, either before or after. What made Scott Pilgrim vs the World become the phenomenon it is today? Here we try to answer.

What makes Scott Pilgrim special?

Scott Pilgrim’s Story Resonates Strongly With Young Adults

Although Scott Pilgrim’s film takes place in the mysterious land of Toronto, Canada, it has many themes that resonate with audiences. Especially with young adults who are just finding their way through life and whose relationships are starting to get more complicated.

The film addresses themes such as infidelity, falling in love and forgetting the past with comedy. But even with the laughs, they are still present and resonate with viewers. After all, everyone has their own ‘evil exes’ and went through similar situations in her life. Of course, without supernatural powers or video game sounds left and right.

Although the premise seems quite simple, it actually has a very interesting degree of complexity. On the surface it is Scott Pilgrim against the exes of the girl of his dreams, but deeper down it is a story about growing up, accepting yourself and knowing that we can make mistakes that affect other people.

It should be noted that the message is still valid today, 13 years after the film. Since relationships will always exist and no one can avoid bad experiences with them. That’s why it remains so interesting, even to new audiences. Of course, his very good sense of humor and Edgar Wright’s direction also help him.

Edgar Wright’s hyperreactivity makes it a truly unique film

Since we’re talking about its director Edgar Wright, what he did with Scott Pilgrim is something that very few achieve. He’s practically giving us a movie that feels like reading a comic book. With many visual jokes, very creative scene changes and camera movements that exaggerate the action.

The director saw all the references to video games in the graphic novel and translated them into real life in a very fun way. Also from the first moments he lets you see that realism is going on sabbatical, darling. So you don’t feel like the rest of what we see is ridiculous. That’s just the director’s version of this world.

Although we owe most of the creativity of Scott Pilgrim’s situations to its creator, Bryan Lee O’Malley, we cannot deny that Edgar Wright was the right director for the adaptation. Both before and after this film he has proven that he is one of the most creative and unconventional directors today.

He also has a very good talent for combining comedy with some more dramatic moments. He easily goes from a battle between musical kaijus to a breakup scene without slowing down the pace of the film at all. In addition, he managed to perfectly condense 7 graphic novels into a film of less than two hours.

Scott Pilgrim appealed to video game fans who are already a massive market

From the first previews of Scott Pilgrim it was clear that it would take a lot of influence from the world of video games. After all, battles with evil exes are practically boss fights. Not to mention that there are multiple references to well-known titles throughout the entire story. Nowadays it is somewhat difficult not to know absolutely anything about video games, so these references can reach a very wide audience.

By 2010, the only thing we saw about video games in the movies were fairly mediocre adaptations. But Edgar Wright came to take some of the most iconic and striking elements of this world to show us that they could serve in the seventh art.

The result was a quite striking and unique film in terms of its visual appearance. Honestly, since then we have not seen anything like it and perhaps that is why it still remains in the public’s memory. Now with the premiere of the series it may attract even more viewers.

If you haven’t seen it, it’s time to do so. Since she has withstood the passage of time very well with a very timeless humor. In addition, it has situations that anyone can identify with, all wrapped in a hyperactive and entertaining film that goes away like water. Not to mention a soundtrack that is a gem for lovers of alternative rock. There is no doubt that she has earned her place as a cult cinema favorite.

