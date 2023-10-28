That will happen on November 1 along with many other films, series and television programs. In this way, fans will be able to relive the work done by Edgar Wright, which hit theaters in 2010 from Universal Pictures.
Most of the cast of this film is back in Scott Pilgrim Takes Offbut this time as voice actors and actresses.
But in the original film is where you can see actors like Michael Cera giving life to Scott as well as Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers.
The same can be said for Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Brie Larson as Natalie V. ‘Envy’ Adams and several more. So it’s not bad at all to give this movie a watch.
Until before the anime it was the best known and most popular adaptation of Scott Pilgrim. Maybe it didn’t do very well at the box office; Not for nothing did it only raise $49.3 million dollars and cost between $60 and $85 million.
But that doesn’t stop it from being a cult classic for many fans of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s work. In fact, specialized critics received it well at the time; It currently has a healthy average of 83% on the Rotten Tomatoes site.
The complete list of premieres for Netflix that correspond to November 1 can be seen below; There are several productions that are worth it:
- 13 Going on 30
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
- 60 Days In: Season 5
- The Addams Family
- The Big Lebowski
- The Change-Up
- desperate
- Downsizing
- Drag Me to Hell
- Love in the Wild: Season 1
- Madea’s Family Reunion
- The Mummy (2017)
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
- Pitch Perfect
- The Scorpion King
- Scott Pilgrim vs. world
- Sherlock Gnomes
- Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5
- Sixteen Candles
- The Social Network
- Ted 2
- Victorious: Season 3
- Whiplash
- Hurricane Season (Mexico)
- Locked In (United Kingdom)
- Mysteries of the Faith
- New Olympus (Italy)
- Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. haysom (Germany)
- Wingwomen (France)
