That will happen on November 1 along with many other films, series and television programs. In this way, fans will be able to relive the work done by Edgar Wright, which hit theaters in 2010 from Universal Pictures.

Most of the cast of this film is back in Scott Pilgrim Takes Offbut this time as voice actors and actresses.

But in the original film is where you can see actors like Michael Cera giving life to Scott as well as Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers.

We recommend: Scott Pilgrim receives a clip from his animated series on Netflix with a curious change.

The same can be said for Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Brie Larson as Natalie V. ‘Envy’ Adams and several more. So it’s not bad at all to give this movie a watch.

Fountain: Universal Pictures.

Until before the anime it was the best known and most popular adaptation of Scott Pilgrim. Maybe it didn’t do very well at the box office; Not for nothing did it only raise $49.3 million dollars and cost between $60 and $85 million.

But that doesn’t stop it from being a cult classic for many fans of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s work. In fact, specialized critics received it well at the time; It currently has a healthy average of 83% on the Rotten Tomatoes site.

Fountain: Universal Pictures.

Apart from Scott Pilgrim vs. world We have more film information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

