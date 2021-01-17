Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game has become Limited Run Games’ “biggest release of all time”, selling over 25,000 copies in less than three hours on Nintendo Switch alone.

“In less than 3 hours we sold 25,000 copies of Scott Pilgrim on Switch!” tweeted Limited Run Games’ Douglas Bogart (thanks, Siliconera). “Thank you so much for your support in making this our biggest release of all time!”

In less than 3 hours we sold 25,000 copies of Scott Pilgrim on Switch! Thank you so much for your support in making this our biggest release of all time! ?????????????? pic.twitter.com/xtdFrxTeVf – Douglas (Dougie) Bogart (@LimitedRunDoug) January 15, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Limited Run Games announced three boxed versions of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch last week, and pre-orders went live on Friday.

The time-limited physical editions – which are available to pre-order for six weeks from 15th January – include a standard Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game edition for $ 35, a classic edition at $ 55, and the KO edition for $ 140. The standard edition includes the standard game and DLC, while the Classic Edition includes a full-color instruction booklet, deluxe plastic clamshell case with a reversible coversheet, sticker sheet featuring art from the game, physical soundtrack CD featuring music by Anamanaguchi, The Clash at Demonhead commemorative concert ticket, and an Overworld map.

The KO Edition includes everything listed above, plus a “premium hard-shell roadie collector’s case box featuring working lights and sound. Opening the case turns on the lights and sound (music from Anamanaguchi) as well as revealing a pop-up scene of Sex Bob-omb “. It also includes bonus Sex Bob-omb guitar picks, an enamel pin, and full-sized wooden drum sticks with “game art”.

If you’re keen, there’s still time. Limited Run Games ships worldwide and custom charges are included in the final price for UK customers.

In related news, Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game – Complete Edition – which released on 14th January 2021 – includes the remaster of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game and its original DLCs: the Knives Chau and Wallace Wells add-on packs. It’s out on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Stadia.

The 2D arcade-style beat ’em-up – which was originally released digitally for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in August 2010 before being delisted in December 2014 – is inspired by Bryan Lee O’Malley’s comic book series and Edgar Wright’s film of the same yam. You get to play as Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, Knives Chau, Stephen Stills, and more.