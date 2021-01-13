Scott Pilgrim vs World is a movie that you are surely familiar with. This movie came out the same year as the eponymous video game, both being an adaptation of the comic. This video game managed to adapt to the 8-bit world, Scott’s fight against the league of evil ex-boyfriends for the heart of Ramona Flowers. 10 years later, Ubisoft has brought back this game under the title of Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game – Complete Edition.

After the original game was pulled from the console digital store in 2014, this return is certainly one fans have been waiting for. In fact, since it was impossible to buy it, Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game became one of those inaccessible objects of desire. The version we used for this analysis was Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game – Complete Edition.

Scott Pilgrim Vs The World is part of the now classic beat-em-ups genre side scrolling, which games like Streets of Rage have kept going. Also Battletoads can partially enter here as an example of such games. Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World is full-blown beat-em-ups, including some interesting twists, incredible music, and of course some very well done artwork and graphics.

This is a really enjoyable game to play. It looks like the comic and has its humor too, but with an 8 and 16-bit flair that makes this game feel both classic and new. When you play them, it undoubtedly feels like a game that you could have found 15 years (or more) ago. Of course, both graphically and in its controls, it feels like a game that the new technology has done a favor. That’s how it was in 2010 when it was launched and that’s how it continues to feel in 2020.

A game to play with others

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World is clearly meant to be played with other people, because sometimes it feels impossible when you do it alone. Perhaps something that might feel like a flaw is the fact that the game actually forces you to farm. Once you reach a new level, you must play it several times in order to get everything you need from it. And it is that you really feel that the difference in the difficulty setting is not very noticeable, so easy will actually be very similar to difficult.

In my experience, having played alone and in the company of two friends, this game feels much friendlier when you play with another. There are several things that can happen, among others, reviving a partner before they lose one of their lives. When you play with another, the difference in difficulty is felt more clearly. Now, related to the difficulty is the fact that Scott Pilgrim Vs The World includes RPG elements how to unlock new moves as you level up your character.

These RPG elements enrich the game enormously. Every time you gain new moves, you feel more powerful. And each of the playable characters has different special moves. In addition, in the game you will get money that you can spend on upgrades to go from the useless being that you initially are to a true fighter. Enemies who are initially a headache, then become easy targets to eliminate. So yeah, you will definitely need to collect coins for upgrades, because Scotty P. Vs. The World can be incredibly challenging at times.

Level Design: the art of 8 bits

There are seven levels to dive into, each accessible from a fantastic central world with 8-bit style. And each one has its own distinctive look. It really has to be said that the work each of the levels has is quite incredible. Not only on an artistic level, which is already very good with innumerable details that make you feel truly immersed. Also for the amount of original elements of each scenario. You can find everything from thugs, zombies, paparazzi, aliens, dinosaurs, and pumpkin men, robot men, robots, and much more.

Another interesting aspect of level design is that in several of them you find some differentiating elements that give an air to the beat-em-ups genre: different paths to take, bonus levels where you can get coins, stores of different items that will force you to revisit levels when you have the money. There are also obstacles and a kind of mini puzzles. Among all these elements are things that really add fun to the game.

One last thing. Something that I really liked about level design is the interaction you could have with them. Not only in stores that appear out there, but also in items that you could collect to face your enemies, things that you could destroy even if they did not have any results for doing so. There is a level where there are grills with game and another in which there are chuzos or simply cliffs. In any of these you can throw your enemies and they will die. All of this is certainly a great thing.

The banda sonora was a commission for chiptune Anamanaguchi who make 8-bit music outside of video games, but with Scott Pilgrim vs The World they excelled. Music alone is already a unique experience, like a journey into the past of videogames made with absolute mastery. It is designed to make you feel part of every moment of the game. It is basically one of the best soundtracks for a video game of the style.

Comparison with the original version

Scott Pilgrim vs The World in its first version of 2010 had two important omissions: there was no online game and if someone wanted to join your game they could not join instantly, nor leave, but had to be done at the beginning of the game. Both things have been solved, although the second only partially. Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game – Complete Edition brings an online game feature that allows you to play with up to three friends.

The problem with this online mode is that it does not allow direct matchmaking to advance at all levels, but the matchmaking works by levels and in general it makes me a bit counterintuitive. Besides that online you do not play with your progress but you have the entire map at your disposal. As for the possibility of having a friend immediately link to your game, this is not possible yet. But every time you start the game to continue with your game you can select the number of players who will play with you. And this can change whenever you load your game.

In addition to this, the new edition of Scott Pilgrim vs The World seems to me that the control of the game has improved, making it more responsive. Although this may be a mere impression. On the other hand, graphically and soundly, the game does not seem to me to have had a significant improvement. Of course, the game brings one extra very interesting game modes: consecutive battles against bosses, hordes of zombies, dodgeball and battle royale, which are undoubtedly original ways to enjoy the game.

As for the fun these game modes give, let’s say you have to go from mode to mode. The zombies mode was a strange addition to me, as it consisted of lasting as long as possible killing zombies in a closed area, the inevitable result is that you would die. The consecutive boss battles mode was one of the ones I liked the most, as you go from being in levels and only face bosses with a single life available. As for dodgeball and battle royale, they are basically pvp duels that you can enjoy if you have your characters well leveled, especially the battle royale. The downside of these modes is that they cannot be played online.

conclusion

Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World is really a fun game. Although for you to have a good time you must like the kind of games that force you to learn the controls, in addition to repeating levels until you become a better warrior. The truth is that sometimes Scott Pilgrim vs The World can be really frustrating. The music is amazing and has an incredible style like no other. It is undoubtedly a game that uses a retro aesthetic, and a genre that is undoubtedly tied to the past in a good way. But with that he manages to make a game that represents the best that the past had in the beat-em-ups genre.

It has its flaws, of course. Among those that the online mode is still not totally satisfactory, or that for example still has bugs that sometimes make you have to repeat a level. And the truth is that repeating a level can be quite annoying, because of how extensive they can be, and how much you could have achieved in it. These bugs do not occur often nor are they normal in experience, but they happened to me at least 4 times.

All in all, Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World: The Game – Complete Edition is undoubtedly a game that must be recommended for everyone, but especially for fans of retro games. If you enjoyed Streat of Rage or Battletoads you will surely find in this game a great game. Its RPG elements are something differentiating that without saturating the experience contributes enough to enrich it.