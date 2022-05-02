You are a fan of Scott Pilgrim VS The World? Then you can only appreciate the cosplay from Ramona Flowers made some time ago by candylion: it is identical to the film!

In this case it is not so much the wig, the makeup or the costume that determines the quality of the interpretation, but the simple fact that the model in question is very similar to Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Ramona’s interpreter in Scott Pilgrim’s VS The World has undoubtedly left her mark, and candylion’s cosplay reminds her very much: it is no coincidence that this is a character that the girl has represented on several occasions.

