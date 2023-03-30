The anime adaptation of Scott PilgrimThat Netflix confirmed to be in development will see the return of the same cast from “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” to give voice to their characters in the series.

From Michael Cerawhich he interpreted Scott Pilgrimto Chris Evanswhose character was Lucas Lee, all the main character actors from the film will return to the anime. Any additional cast members have not yet been disclosed. Bryan Lee O’Malleycreator of the graphic novel Scott Pilgrimwill collaborate in the writing and production of the series, supported by BenDavid Grabinski. The animation will be done by Science SARUwhile the music will be the work of Anamanaguchiwho composed the soundtrack of the video game “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World“.

The graphic novel tells the story of Scotta slacker bassist living in Toronto, whom she falls in love with Ramona Flowers (played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead). In order to go out with her, however, Scott must defeat seven fierce opponents. The comic series consists of six issues, of which the last was published in 2010, the year of release of the film, which gave a strong boost to the comic.

All that remains is to wait for the release of the anime on Scott Pilgrimwhich however does not yet have an official release date.