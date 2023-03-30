Through his Twitter account, the film director Edgar Wright posted a video announcing that the anime of Scott Pilgrim which will be released through Netflix will feature performances by the original actors from the 2010 film.

This means that michael cera, mary elizabeth winstead, satya bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, aubrey square, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwarzmann, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman and Ellen Wong will reincarnate their characters in the anime of Scott Pilgrim.

Edgar Wright On this occasion, instead of directing, he will be an executive producer together with Bryan Lee O’Malley (the author) and Bendavid Grabinski (screenwriter), while science saru will be the studio in charge of the animation.

The director and now producer says that not only will the universe of the original work of Bryan Lee O’Malley, it will also have something else, only it does not delve into the subject. Even also – confirming between the lines – we will have Anamanaguchi taking care of the anime’s music.

It is worth noting that the only animated referent of Scott Pilgrim was one that was exhibited through Adult Swim which was certainly loyal to the designs of Bryan Lee O’Malley and even narrated the events prior to what we see in the film from when Scott was still studying.

On the other hand, bringing together the entire original cast of the film is an important achievement since most of them are working on their respective projects. Brie Larson will soon have her appearance on The Marvels.

Likewise, Science Saru, the person in charge of this anime, has as recent works Eizoken ni wa Te o Dasu na!