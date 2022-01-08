The adventures of Scott Pilgrim have been known since 2004 in multiple media thanks to the release of a film (2010), a video game (2010), and now with an animated TV series, all based on the famous comic by Bryan Lee O’Malley, born precisely at the beginning of the twenty-first century.

For those who do not know the good Scott Pilgrim, we are talking about a fictional character, generated from the mind of cartoonist Bryan Lee O’Malley who during the early 2000s and 2010s achieved great success with critics and audiences, inspiring a film that later became cult for many users and a video game that has recently seen a reissue.

The homonymous protagonist of the comic events, sometimes even a little over the top, is a young boy of about 23 years old, passionate about rock music And video games and relatively clumsy in interpersonal relationships.

His quiet life, however, is suddenly turned upside down by the arrival of the character of Ramona, a young American girl (Scott is Canadian) who hits the protagonist in the heart and leads him to fall madly in love with her.

The good Scott Pilgrim will therefore have to try to impress the young woman recognizable by her blue (or red) hair, thanks to his skills as a musician as well as for his ability to imagine a parallel world similar to that of video games where you can fight Ramona’s contenders, her ex-boyfriends.

The comic series has gotten to some degree of success over time, as already mentioned, but it was probably the 2010 film, Scott Pilgrim vs The World to consecrate it as a true cult of the pop genre. This even if the title did not manage to obtain a real victory at the box office, with the proceeds lower than what was spent on the budget.

Like a good wine, however, the film has aged very well and is now very popular. Returning instead to the animated TV series that will be developed by Netflix, we know that it is showrunner it will be O’Malley, paired with BenDavid Grabinski. The latter worked on You’re Afraid of the Dark for Nickelodeon, so there seem to be some interesting premises for the project.