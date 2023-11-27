













Scott Pilgrim: Takes off will not have a second season









The thing is, the way the story ends, it’s easy to imagine that Scott Pilgrim: Takes off It will have a second season, however, everything indicates that this will not be the case because from the beginning it was stated that the project was not going to move forward.

So much Bryan Lee O’Malley as producer BenDavid Grabinkiwho are the executive producers of the project, stated in an interview with Rolling Stone that for now the show is “self-canned.”

It is worth noting that O’Malley himself said that “People always complain about how shows get canceled after one season. So we hedged our bets right away and tried to make an independent season”.

Source: Netflix

The point is that, given their outcome, it is difficult to assume that they do not want to continue. Most likely, they should wait to see what kind of return investment the project had to be able to consider a sequel.

Scott Pilgrim: Takes off doesn’t appear as much on Netflix lists

The idea of Scott Pilgrim: Takes off It didn’t sound bad at all, much less the execution of said work, the point is that perhaps fans were expecting something more attached to the original work instead of a different product, even with the same film.

Now, it is also important to note that the series has only had some success in Latin America in countries like Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, El Salvador, Mexico and Peru where it appears in the Top 10 TV series.

If the results were much more positive, making this Studio Saru anime in the top 10 in other countries, then we would be talking about it really being a product that everyone is consuming, when that is no longer the case.

Do you think something was missing or is it really a niche product? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

