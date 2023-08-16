Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is the name of the Netflix animated series based on the acclaimed comic Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, presented today with trailer and release date: will be available on the streaming platform from November 17th.

Announced early last year, the Scott Pilgrim series will consist of eight episodes and will see the return of the cast of the entertaining live action film of 2010, with various actors who will dub their respective characters.

We will therefore find Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee and Jason Schwartzmen as Gideon Graves.

It’s not over: Satya Bhabha will be Matthew Patel, Brie Larson will return as Natalie V. Adams, Aubrey Plaza will play Julie Powers, Ellen Wong will be Knives Chau and Anna Kendrick will play Stacey Pilgrim.

“Thankfully, the cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World has become something of a family, with friendships forged for life,” said the director of the adaptation, Edgar Wright, a few months ago. “There’s still a newsletter involving all the players and it’s been going on since 2010.”

Bryan Lee O’Malley, creator of the series, called the anime produced by Netflix “funny, emotional, visually impactful. The action scenes will make you lose your mind and there will also be some big surprises.”