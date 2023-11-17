The day many have been waiting for is finally here. After years of anticipation, the anime Scott Pilgrim It’s finally available on Netflix. Thus, The reviews have arrived to give us an idea of ​​the type of production that is in front of usand the final result is positive.

At the moment, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off It has a perfect 100% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, this when taking into consideration 13 different reviews. This is what Roger Ebert’s site mentions about it:

“’Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ is a phenomenal standalone addition to the franchise, as excellent as the many incarnations that came before it.”

For its part, Comicbook has noted:

“Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a worthy reimagining of the graphic novels and the film, giving fans of both plenty of reasons to stick around and see the new lives of the series’ heroes and villains.”

Similarly, Collider adds:

“While the ending is a major flaw, the series as a whole is still worth watching, mainly due to its wonderful art and performances.”

In this regard, The Hollywood Reporter has mentioned:

“Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is probably my third favorite incarnation of this story, and I don’t think the retconning of the story quite works, but it’s so full of relentless charm that the diminishing returns only occasionally bothered me.”

Finally, Collider notes:

“O’Malley and his collaborators have taken care to create something that does not overwrite the originals but skillfully coexists with them.”

However, The reception from the general public is not so positive, as it currently has a rating of 76% with just under 50 reviews from fans, who offer mixed opinions on the final result. One user mentions that:

“An interesting show if you go to watch it blindly, but for the majority of people who come to see it because they know their previous forms of media, it’s quite disappointing. For a show about Scott Pilgrim, it’s strange to only have him in less than half the episodes.”

For its part, a more positive opinion has indicated that:

“Honestly, this is Scott Peregrino’s best adaptation and I really love the animation style so much it’s so good that I hope one day the Mortal Instruments graphic novels are adapted and given the same treatment as this series. Do I give it a big 10? 10 everything about this is perfect.”

Being such a beloved property, it was to be expected that opinions would be mixed. While 100% of the critics sound positive, at the moment there are only 13 reviews, and over the next few days we will surely see more, which may not be as positive. We remind you that Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is now available on Netflix. In related topics, it is revealed how different this version of the story will be. Likewise, you can see the new trailer for the show here.

Editor’s Note:

Scott Pilgrim is a great story, at least the comic is. In this way, it is very likely that those who have only seen the film will be exposed to themes, characters, and moments they have never seen before. It will be interesting to see how this opinion evolves as time goes on.

Via: Rotten Tomatoes