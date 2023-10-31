













This new animated project by Scott Pilgrim will arrive on Netflix next November 17. This will be a more complete adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novels, but the author promised there would be surprises. The intro already lets us see that it greatly respects the visual style of the publication.

Something interesting about this project is that it features almost all of the original actors from the 2010 film. Actors who have already built a great career, such as Michael Cera, Chris Evans and Brie Larson, returned to give voice to the characters they played so many years ago.

At the moment it has not been revealed how many episodes it will have. Scott Pilgrim: Takes Off nor how long they will last. It is possible that it will have at least eight episodes to deal with the entire plot. After all it is apparent that he will adapt the story in its entirety. Do you want to see it already?

What is Scott Pilgrim about?

This series follows the story of Scott Pilgrim. He is a young Canadian who falls in love with a new girl in town named Ramona Flowers. However, to be with her he must defeat her seven evil ex-boyfriends. All with an aesthetic inspired by manga and video games.

Source: Netflix.

Its plot was so well received that it already had a movie in 2010 and now this Netflix series. In addition, he made the leap into the world of video games with a very well-received beat em up created by Ubisoft. If the series goes well, it could reignite interest in this peculiar Canadian hero. Did you already know him?

