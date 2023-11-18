Movie fans ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World’, or by its name in Spanish ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the exes of the girl of his dreams’, are excited for the premiere of the anime series ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’, which aired its first episode last Friday, November 17 on Netflix. The joy is even greater because the original actors of the film returned to play their characters; Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead They are spearheading this project again.

Therefore, in this note, we bring you a special guide so that you can know which actor voices each character in this new gem presented by the renowned streaming platform.

Who’s who in Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim Takes Off?

Scott Pilgrim as Michael Cera

Scott Pilgrim is played by Canadian actor Michael Cera, who we recently saw in the film ‘Barbie’, as well as in other titles such as ‘SuperBad’, ‘Juno’ and ‘Black Mirror’. His character is the protagonist of the series and the bassist of a band called Sex Bob-OMB.

‘Scott Pilgrim’ is the protagonist of the anime. Photo: Moviweb

‘Rammy’ is Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Ramona Victoria Flowers or ‘Rammy’ is voiced by actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead, known for acting in the films ’10 Cloverfield Lane’, ‘Final Destination 3’ and ‘Grindhouse’. Her character is Scott Pilgrim’s main love target.

Scott’s love, Ramona, is Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Photo: TV Insider

Wallace Wells as Kieran Culkin

Kieran Culkin is the brother of famous former child actor Macaulay Culkin. He is voiced by Wallace Wells, who is Scott Pilgrim’s gay sidekick. We recently saw Culkin in the HBO series ‘Succession’.

Kieran Culkin voices Wallace Wells. Photo: TheDirect

Lucas Lee as Chris Evans

Chris Evans as Lucas Lee in ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’. He is the ex-partner of ‘Rammy’ and a professional skateboarder who became a movie star. His voice is born thanks to actor Chris Evans, known worldwide for his leading role in ‘Captain America’.

Chris Evans plays Lucas Lee. Photo: TV Insider

Envy Adams as Brie Larson

Brie Larson, winner of the Oscar for best actress for ‘The Room’, plays Envy Adams, ex-partner of Scott Pilgrim and singer of the band The Clash at Demonhead. We recently saw her star in the movie ‘The Marvels’, as well as ‘Kong: Skull Island’ and ‘Don Jon’.

Brie Larson voices Envy Adams. Photo: Screen Rant

Actors and characters of ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’

Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers

Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves

Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim

Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel

Alison Pill as Kim Pine

Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram

Johnny Simmons as Young Neil

Mark Webber as Stephen Stills

Mae Whitman as Roxie Richter

Ellen Wong as Knives Chau

Julian Cihi is Kyle and Ken Katayanagi.

What is Netflix’s ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ about?

“‘Scott Pilgrim’ meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers. But, to win her love, he must deal with his seven evil ex-partners,” is the synopsis that Netflix gives us.

